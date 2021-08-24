AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bashundhra Kings Live Blog, Match Lineups, Scores, Updates, Results, and more

The Indian Super League runners up are on top of the table with six points, while the Bangladesh Premier League Champions are on four points as they face each other in the final game of the group D of the AFC Cup 2021. A draw would be enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to help them qualify for the knockout stage, while Bashundhra Kings will need a victory to qualify for the next round.

The Mariners have two successive victories in the group stage so far and will be looking to seal their berth in the knockout stages of the AFC Cup. Victories against Bengaluru FC, and Club Maziya has put them in the driving seat of the group stages so far, but they will be aware that a match against Bashundhra Kings won't be easy at all. They might also be without Hugo Boumous, who was booked in the game against Bengaluru and Maziya and will be out of the final group game of the AFC Cup.

The match kicks off at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time. Keep watching this space for more.