Albert Roca, Darren Caldeira return to Bengaluru FC in new roles

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced the appointments of Albert Roca as Technical Consultant and Darren Caldeira as Director of Football. Roca, a former coach with the Blues (2016-2018) and Caldeira, a midfielder who spent three seasons with the club (2013-2015, 16-17), return in roles that are in effect from February 1.



Club owner and Director, Parth Jindal said, "We are thrilled to bring two former Bengaluru FC people back to the fold, as we look to restructure and take this club forward. Albert's work with Bengaluru during his two seasons in charge was exceptional. Under him we had one of the strongest squads and played arguably the most attractive football in the club's history. His vision, network, experience and the fact that he knows this club, will be aspects that will help us immensely."

"In Darren we have someone who is technically sound, and has stayed connected very closely with the League in his previous role in broadcast. Importantly, having played for and won trophies with us, he is well aware of the mentality this club has been built on. I am confident that together, Albert and Darren – along with the rest of the team – will set us on track to being the football club we are capable of being, and beyond."

Spaniard Roca, who spent two seasons as coach of the Blues where he led the team to a historic AFC Cup final, and a Federation Cup title, will handle the reins with all things related to club philosophy and high performance.

"I am delighted to return to Bengaluru FC, which has been my first home and family in India. We achieved some great things together during my time at the club, and I was sad when circumstances forced me to return to Spain. But football has given us another chance, one that I am excited about, and looking forward to. The club and its fans have had a tough last few seasons, and the ownership and management are determined to make this right. And I will do my best to make it happen ," said Roca.

Caldeira, who spent three seasons across two stints at Bengaluru FC, was part of the club's first-ever squad in 2013 – one that went on to win the I-League on debut. He then won the Federation Cup with the Blues the following season. In his new role, the 35-year-old will oversee recruitment and football development at Bengaluru FC.

Speaking on his appointment, Caldeira, who also holds an AFC B license, said, "It is both – an honour and a challenge – to return to Bengaluru FC where I've had some of my fondest memories as a player. I've got this chance to give back to the club in a different role and it is one that I am very excited about. There is also the added advantage of working with someone as experienced as Albert and together, we're looking forward to taking our football club to newer heights."