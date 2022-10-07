Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates from the Indian Super League 2022-23 opener between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal right here.
The 2022-23 Indian Super League opens with Kerala Blasters going up against East Bengal in Kochi. Who will get the new campaign's first win?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Oct 2022 3:58 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
FT: KBFC 3-1 EBFC
- 7 Oct 2022 3:54 PM GMT
89'- IVAN SCORES A WONDERFUL GOAL!
KBFC 3-1 EBFC
- 7 Oct 2022 3:52 PM GMT
89'- Finger tip save!
Dimitrios lets one fly and Kamaljit saves!
- 7 Oct 2022 3:52 PM GMT
88'- LIMA SCORESS!
While it might not be anything other than a consolation, but Alex Lima hits it on the half volley and gets one back.
KBFC 2-1 EBFC
- 7 Oct 2022 3:46 PM GMT
82'- IVAN SCORESSS!!!
Only two minutes on the pitch and Ivan scores!!!
KBFC 2-0 EBFC
