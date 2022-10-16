ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan beats Kerala Blasters in a seven goal thriller - Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around Kerala Blasters's match against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Can the Mariners get their first win of the season or will the Yellow Army continue their fine form? Stay tuned to find out!
Live Updates
- 16 Oct 2022 4:00 PM GMT
FULL TIME
Match ends here in Kochi and it's ATK Mohun Bagan who takes home 3 points.
Kerala Blasters 2 - 5 ATK Mohun Bagan.
- 16 Oct 2022 3:57 PM GMT
HERO OF THE MATCH
The man who scored the first hatrick of ISL season 9, Dimitrios Petratos is named man of the match.
- 16 Oct 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90' GOAL ATK MOHUN BAGAN
ATK Mohun Bagan are running riot in Kochi as Dimitrios Petratos gets his hatrick.
Kerala Blasters 2 - 5 ATK Mohun Bagan.
- 16 Oct 2022 3:52 PM GMT
88' GOAL ATK MOHUN BAGAN
Lenny Rodrigues extends the lead for the visitors.
Kerala Blasters 2 - 4 ATK Mohun Bagan
- 16 Oct 2022 3:48 PM GMT
84' MANVIR SINGH DOWN
Manvir Singh seems to have some discomfort, he's carried out of the pitch on a stretcher.
- 16 Oct 2022 3:44 PM GMT
80' GOAL KERALA BLASTERS
It's the local lad Rahul K P who came as a substitute finds the net for KBFC.
Kerala Blasters 2 - 3 ATK Mohun Bagan
- 16 Oct 2022 3:35 PM GMT
72' DIAMANTAKOS COMES CLOSE
Kerala Blasters forward Diamntakos comes close to making it 2 - 3.
- 16 Oct 2022 3:33 PM GMT
70' SUBSTITUTION
Florentin Pogba replaces Hugo Adnan