ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal v/s FC Goa- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around East Bengal's match against FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.
East Bengal will try to get their first win of the campaign while FC Goa will play their first fixture of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. Who will come out on top?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 12 Oct 2022 2:48 PM GMT
Half time.
EBFC 0-1 FCG
- 12 Oct 2022 2:40 PM GMT
39'- What a shot by Vasquez!
Great touch to take the ball but his shot is swatted away by Kamaljit for a corner.
