Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s NorthEast United FC- Updates, Scores, Results

Get all the LIVE updates around Bengaluru's match against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s NorthEast United FC- Updates, Scores, Results
X

Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Source: Indian Super League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-08T19:41:13+05:30

Debutants Simon Grayson and Marco Balbul will get their first taste of ISL action as Bengaluru FC come up against NorthEast United FC. Get all your LIVE updates from here!

Live Updates

ISL Indian Super League Bengaluru FC Northeast United FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X