ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s NorthEast United FC- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all the LIVE updates around Bengaluru's match against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.
Debutants Simon Grayson and Marco Balbul will get their first taste of ISL action as Bengaluru FC come up against NorthEast United FC. Get all your LIVE updates from here!
Live Updates
- 8 Oct 2022 2:08 PM GMT
6'- Shot from Bruno!
Bruno lets one fly from distance but Arindam comfortably collects the ball.
