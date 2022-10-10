Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Chennaiyin FC- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates from ATK Mohun Bagan against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.
ATK Mohun Bagan opens their 2022-23 season against Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around the match.
Live Updates
- 10 Oct 2022 2:30 PM GMT
27'- MANVIR SCORES!!!
Pure counter-attacking goal. Dimitrios gives a through ball to a speeding Manvir who takes his time to slot it past Debjit.
ATKMB 1-0 CFC
- 10 Oct 2022 2:18 PM GMT
15'- Debjit loses the ball but saves it well!
Debjit's first touch is poor which gives the ball to Manvir who squares it to Ashique. Debjit does well to save Kuruniyan's grounded shot.
- 10 Oct 2022 2:08 PM GMT
6'- Ashish Rai skies it!
All Chennaiyin defenders miss the ball as it comes to Rai, who can't keep it on the target.
