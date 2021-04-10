Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
Rohit Sharma bats for for conservation of rhinos
In the first match against RCB, Rohit Sharma wore shoes that carried the message of Conservation of Rhinos
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the "Great One-Horned Rhinoceros" during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species. This IPL Rohit has taken a unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported – the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.
The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them. The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss, and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease. Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Next Story