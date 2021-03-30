Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore start gearing up ahead of IPL 2021

Several RCB players including Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have begun preparations ahead of IPL

Several members of the RCB squad have already begun preparations for IPL 2021. [Source: New Indian Express]
X
Several members of the RCB squad have already begun preparations for IPL 2021. [Source: New Indian Express]
By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-03-30T19:42:25+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9. As many as 11 players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations, and head coach Simon Katich.

The rest of the players will join the camp after completing their seven-day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.


"A nine-day conditioning camp has begun for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai," the franchise said in a release.

"The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches & staff like Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu & Malolan Rangarajan.

"The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu," it added.

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Players participating in the camp: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai, K,,S Bharat.

Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Indian Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X