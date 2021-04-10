Play this free quiz on Suresh Raina

Top
Suresh Raina in action against Delhi Capitals (Source: TOI)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 10 April 2021 4:03 PM GMT

The Chennai Super Kings fans must be elated to see Suresh Raina back amongst the runs for the team.

A quick-fire 54 off 36 balls helped guide CSK to a respectable score of 188 against the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking of Suresh Raina, here's a free quiz for you!


Question: Suresh Raina scored a century against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during the 2013 IPL. Against which KXIP bowler did he take a single to get to his century?

The Bridge Quiz Indian Premier League 
