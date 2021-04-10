Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
Play this free quiz on Suresh Raina
Answer this question on the CSK star in under 15 seconds
The Chennai Super Kings fans must be elated to see Suresh Raina back amongst the runs for the team.
A quick-fire 54 off 36 balls helped guide CSK to a respectable score of 188 against the Delhi Capitals.
Speaking of Suresh Raina, here's a free quiz for you!
Question: Suresh Raina scored a century against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) during the 2013 IPL. Against which KXIP bowler did he take a single to get to his century?
