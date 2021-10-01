IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK - MS Dhoni finishes in style as Chennai Super Kings sail into Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a convincing performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to maintain their remarkable consistency this season and sail into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs on Thursday.



The bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17), restricted SRH to 134/7 after MS Dhoni opted to bowl first on a slow surface. Chasing the total, in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (45 off 38) and Faf du Plessis (41 off 36) shared a sublime 75-run stand to give CSK an ideal start. A mini collapse in the middle overs made the chase interesting before CSK got the job done in 19.4 overs with Dhoni (14 not out off 11) hitting the winning six and bringing back memories of his heydays. The three-time former champions thus ended the chase, scoring 139/4, for a convincing six-wicket win.

With their fourth win in as many games since the tournament's resumption, CSK showed not making the playoffs last season was just a blip in their successful IPL history. The Sharjah pitch, which produced high-scoring games last year, has been a complete contrast this season with its slow nature making stroke-making difficult.

Batting in the second innings got easier with the fast-rising Gaikwad displaying supreme skills. The confidence with which he played star SRH spinner Rashid Khan was most impressive. He charged down the track on Rashid's second ball and dispatched it for a straight six. He also used his feet well against left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for another crisp boundary. Du Plessis too hit some cracking boundaries before falling to a tired shot. From a commanding 103/1, CSK slumped to 108/4, making the dressing room slightly nervous. However, Ambati Rayudu (17 not off 13) avoided a tense finish for his team with a six and four off Bhuvneswar Kumar in the 19th over. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten at the other end.