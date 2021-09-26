Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs MI – Harshal Patel takes hat-trick as RCB beat MI by 54 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the IPL on Sunday.
Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against MI, who could only manage 111 in 18.1 overs.
Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century. Harshal Patel (4/17) took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36).
Mumbai Indians 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 43; Harshal Patel (4/17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11). PTI BS BS
