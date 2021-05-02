Top
IPL 2021: PBKS Captain KL Rahul diagnosed with Appendicitis

KL Rahul has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and Mayank Agarwal will be leading the franchise in his absence

IPL 2021: PBKS Captain KL Rahul diagnosed with Appendicitis
KL Rahul has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and will require surgery [Credtis: Times of India]

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-05-02T18:08:40+05:30

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, the IPL franchise announced on Sunday.

It has been learnt that Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals here. "KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the team said in a statement.

"It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," it added.

Indian Premier League IPL 2021 KL Rahul Punjab Kings 
