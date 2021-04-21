Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs DC – Twitter reacts to that tense Delhi Capitals win
Delhi Capitals produced a smart display against the defending champions and registered a six-wicket victory
Despite a promising start by Mumbai Indians, Amit Mishra brought proceedings to a grinding halt with his spectacular four-fer to dismantle the batting order of the defending champions. Mumbai Indians could only get 137 runs on board, thanks to captain Rohit's 30-ball 44.
Prithvi Shaw was dismissed early into the run-chase but Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith's partnership stabilized matters. Dhawan went on to play a solid knock of 45 and the duo of Lalit Yadav and Shimron Hetmyer sealed the win in the final over after some tense battles in the middle.
Here's how Twitter reacted to that contest:
