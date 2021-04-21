Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: MI vs DC – Twitter reacts to that tense Delhi Capitals win

Delhi Capitals produced a smart display against the defending champions and registered a six-wicket victory

X

Mumbai Indians struggled to make it three in a row and fell short to Delhi Capitals [Credits: The SportsRush]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Published: 20 April 2021 7:04 PM GMT

Despite a promising start by Mumbai Indians, Amit Mishra brought proceedings to a grinding halt with his spectacular four-fer to dismantle the batting order of the defending champions. Mumbai Indians could only get 137 runs on board, thanks to captain Rohit's 30-ball 44.

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed early into the run-chase but Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith's partnership stabilized matters. Dhawan went on to play a solid knock of 45 and the duo of Lalit Yadav and Shimron Hetmyer sealed the win in the final over after some tense battles in the middle.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that contest:









Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 
