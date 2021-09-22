IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic. The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19, he is currently asymptomatic. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2021

The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.



The second leg of the VIVO IPL is taking place in UAE. A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.



The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, resumed on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. More updates to follow...



