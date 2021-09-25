IPL 2021: Bravo! Dwayne's magic with the ball helps restrict RCB to a lower total

Dwayne Bravo has brought his Caribbean swagger to CSK and is one of the most entertaining players in the league. The West-Indian has had brought an abundance of T20 experience to the franchise, as he has played games in the limited-overs format all over the world. His contributions with both the bat and ball have dug his team out in tough times, and he has done it yet again with a brilliant spell in the death overs. Bravo's 3/24 helped restrict the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a lower total than initially expected.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal looked set and were dismantling the CSK bowling lineup while finding the boundary at will. Bravo worked his magic with the ball and struck as he got the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli, who seemed destined for a huge knock. RCB struggled to replicate the success of their openers post the huge partnership as they ended with a score of 156/6 in 20 overs after being 111/0 at one point.



Bravo's contribution was highlighted by his captain MS Dhoni when he said, "Bravo is fit and executing them well. I call him my brother, and we always have fights over whether he should bowl the slower ball. But now everyone knows that he has the slower ball, so I told him to bowl six different balls in an over."



"We were worried about the dew, and we saw that last season. They got off to a great start, and after the eighth or ninth over, the pitch slowed down a bit. Jadeja's spell was very crucial, especially with the way Padikkal was batting from one end. I told Moeen that he would bowl from one end during drinks, but then I changed my mind. I decided Bravo should bowl because the more you delayed him, the more difficult it was given that he'd have to bowl four straight overs in these difficult conditions," he added in the post-match presentation.



Bravo himself kept it simple, saying that his preparation was key to his brilliant spell.



"IPL is the toughest competition in the world. It works on some days, and on some days, it doesn't. My pride and my love for this game keep me going. Virat was a very important wicket, and RCB are a big side," Dwayne Bravo said in the post-match presentation.



"I just wanted to keep it simple. As I said, preparation is the key for me. I practice in the nets, keep myself healthy and use my experience to come up in these situations. Experience will always get us through in this franchise. The message from the coach in the dressing room is that we might not always be the quickest, but we will get the job done," he added.

