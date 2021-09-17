IPL 2021: All you need to know about the full squad, players list of the eight teams

The Indian Premier League is all set to kick off with a bang at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19th. Despite the difficulties and obstacles faced in making sure that schedules do not clash, the resumption of the league boasts some serious star power. The fans will have the chance to witness their heroes in action, with some of the best in the game set to take centre stage as they battle it out to be crowned champion.



Despite stars such as Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes dropping out, we still get the opportunity to see the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, M.S.Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Chris Gayle, and many others strut their stuff in an action-packed schedule.

Here is the complete list of squads for the second leg of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians

Indian players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Overseas players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Trent Boult (New Zealand), James Neesham (New Zealand), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Chris Lynn (Australia) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia)

Chennai Super Kings

Indian players: MS Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur

Overseas players: Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Moeen Ali (England) and Sam Curran (England)

Delhi Capitals

Indian players: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Vishnu Vinod and Kulwant Khejroliya

Overseas players: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Steve Smith (Australia), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Sam Billings (England) and Tom Curran (England)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian players: Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Gurkeerat Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathi and Venkatesh Iyer

Overseas players: Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell (West Indies), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Ben Cutting (Australia), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Tim Seifert (New Zealand) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Punjab Kings

Domestic players: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

Overseas players: Chris Gayle (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Fabian Allen (West Indies), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Moises Henriques (Australia), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Adil Rashid (England) and Chris Jordan (England)

Rajasthan Royals

Domestic players: Sanju Samson (captain), Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Overseas players: Chris Morris (South Africa), David Miller (South Africa), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Oshane Thomas (West Indies), Evin Lewis (West Indies) and Liam Livingstone (England)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Indian players: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, KS Bharat, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yuzvendra Chahal and Akash Deep

Overseas players: AB de Villiers (South Africa), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Dan Christian (Australia), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Tim David (Singapore), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) and George Garton (England)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand), David Warner (Australia), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jason Holder (West Indies), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) and Jason Roy (England)



