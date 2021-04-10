Top
Indian Premier League 2021

How well do you remember CSK's 2008 team? Play this quiz!

Complete this free quiz on Chennai Super Kings in under two minutes

Can CSK go all the way this season? (Source: DNA India)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 10 April 2021 6:58 AM GMT

Hello, Quizzers!

Thala's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on last season's finalists Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL season today.

And as we wait for the first ball to be bowled, we bring you this free quiz for you to test your knowledge of Chennai Super Kings' 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign!


Question: Name the entire Chennai Super Kings line-up that took to the field against Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) during the 2008 IPL season.

