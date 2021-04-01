Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Indian Premier League 2021

AB De Villiers joins the RCB bio-bubble ahead of IPL 2021

The former South African cricketer has joined the team bio-bubble in Chennai and will begin preparations for IPL soon

AB De Villiers has joined the RCB bio-bubble in Chennai. [Source: The Statesman]
AB De Villiers has joined the RCB bio-bubble in Chennai. [Source: The Statesman]

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-01T12:18:51+05:30

Star South African batsman AB de Villiers on Thursday joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for RCB since he joined the franchise in 2011. Since then, he has been playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai," RCB tweeted.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 after playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20 Internationals. He scored 8765 Test runs (at an average of 50.66) and 9577 in the ODIs.

Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, as did pacer Navdeep Saini. as the RCB team underwent another practice session. RCB led by India captain Virat Kohli began a nine-day conditioning camp on Tuesday. The team will take on Mumbai Indians in the league's opening clash.

Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore 
