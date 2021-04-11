Top
IPL 2021: CSK vs DC — MS Dhoni fined for slow over rate in CSK's opener

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-11T12:47:46+05:30

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals.

Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor to its IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium here on Saturday night.

"Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added. Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand.

