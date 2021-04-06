Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
QUIZ! Answer this question on Chris Gayle's mammoth 175* in the IPL
Forecast: Gaylestorm. Smash this free quiz out of the park in under 15 seconds.
Hello, Quizzers!
Chris Gayle's 175* against the Pune Warriors in 2013 is considered as the greatest innings in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Most of us remember his innings like yesterday but can you answer this simple question?
Question: How many sixes did Chris Gayle hit during his mammoth 175* knock against the Pune Warriors?
