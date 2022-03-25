boAt all set to hit the stands this T20 season with its #MoveOfChampions campaign; partners with 4 teams

Celebrating cricket fervour and further setting the tone for the T20 season this year, boAt – India's leading earwear brand (As per IDC Q32021) offering best of consumer tech has partnered with four T20 teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings as their official audio and wearable partner.

boAt has also extended its partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders and will continue being their official audio partner for this season as well. The brand's very own boAtheads (brand ambassadors) Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will also be playing with their respective teams.

Taking a step further the boAt logo like the previous season will also be present and displayed on the helmets and team caps of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.



To further cement its presence during the season, the brand will be showcasing a 360-degree campaign #MoveOfChampions throughout the season. The campaign will celebrate the winning moments and the brand's love for cricket.

The brand plans to capture high-intensity moments where every move counts and marks the difference between winning and losing. The campaign aims to capture and illustrate the true mindset and attitude of 'The Champions'.

Also inspired by the style, design and colour combinations of the respective teams i.e. ranging from 'Thunder Purple' of Kolkata Knight Riders to 'Lion Red' of Punjab Kings, boAt has launched a limited edition of earwear under its Airdopes, Bassheads, Rockerz and Stone categories giving fans a chance to enjoy team memorabilia.



On the association, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt said, "Cricket has always been and will continue to be seen as a religion in our country. We are excited to partner with various T20 teams once again. This season, we extend the narrative to make it more inclusive to our smartwatches category. To be a part of this fiesta is a fantastic feeling altogether and we look forward to a fruitful association this year as well."

