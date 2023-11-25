Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 25: Satwik/Chirag in action - Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Follow us for all the happenings in Indian sports on November 25, 2023.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 25 Nov 2023 6:40 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag faces Chinese hurdle in semis
World no. 5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on China's world no. 15 He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in men's doubles semifinal.
We will bring you live updates from Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium. Stay tuned to for live updates of the match. The match is expected to be start at 4:15 PM IST on Court 1.
- 25 Nov 2023 6:35 AM GMT
Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for head coaches of member units
Indian Men's Hockey Team head coach Craig Fulton, on Friday, conducted a coaching session for the coaches of the member units participating in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 in Chennai. The aim of the session, which was organised at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit.
- 25 Nov 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag's Asian Games gold medal-winning jersey to be auctioned
The jersey worn by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their historic Asian Games gold medal-winning performance against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho will be auctioned on Sunday, November 26, at 2 PM IST, on Solibad's Instagram channel.
- 25 Nov 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Key events to follow on November 25
Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the semifinal of the China Masters 2023.
The Indian pair will face He Jin Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of host China.
Apart from badminton, the Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha in the Superfinal of rapid fire pistol, trap, and skeet events.
- 25 Nov 2023 6:31 AM GMT
What happened on November 24?
Pankaj Advani wins his 27th Worlds title. REPORT
WPL auction on November 9. REPORT
China Masters 2023: Satwik/Chirag through to the semis, HS Prannoy knocked out. REPORT