Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 24: Bopanna set to become oldest world no. 1 men's doubles player - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 24.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2024 11:07 AM GMT
India Open: Lakshya Sen wins in 1st round
First win of the season for Lakshay Sen and first win in the BWF World Tour since Australian open 2023. Lakshya Sen wins his first round clash against China's Weng Hong Yang by 24-22, 21-15 at Indonesia Masters.
- 24 Jan 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Hockey5s World Cup: Indian women's team beat Poland
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team won a thrilling Pool C game against Poland 5-4 to kick start their FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 with a win. Mumtaz Khan (4’, 23’) and Deepika Soreng (6’, 29’) scored braces for India.
- 24 Jan 2024 9:59 AM GMT
Indonesia Masters: Prannoy exit in 1st round
India's HS Prannoy loses against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by18-21,21-19,10-21 in first round of Indonesia Masters super 500 badminton tournament in Jakarta.
- 24 Jan 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Winter Youth Olympics: Sahil Thakur 47th in Giant Slalom
India's sole representative at Winter Youth Olympics - Gangwon 2024, Sahil Thakur carved his way to 47th place with a total time of 2:02.52 (1:04:67 in Run 1 + 57.85 in Run 2) in Men's Giant Slalom Event.
- 24 Jan 2024 9:09 AM GMT
Roshibina Devi named female athlete of year by International Wushu Federation
Two-time Asian Games medalist and Arjuna Awardee Roshibina Devi was named International Wushu Federation's female athlete of the year in the Sanda category on Tuesday. The results were decided after a month-long public voting on the website of the International Wushu Federation.
The 23-year-old Roshibina, who won a bronze and a silver in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games, polled 93545 votes to beat Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi (88179) of Iran and Wu Xiaowei (46753) of China.
- 24 Jan 2024 8:42 AM GMT
Indonesia Masters: Kiran George advances to 2nd round
Kiran George moved to the second round of Indonesia Masters on Wednesday as he came from behind to beat France's Toma Junior Popov 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 72 minutes.
- 24 Jan 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Rohan Bopanna set to become the oldest world no. 1 men's doubles player
Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna, 43, is all set to become the oldest world no. 1 in men’s doubles after reaching the Australian Open semifinals in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated the sixth-seeded all-Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals. The result takes Bopanna past USA’s Austin Krajicek, the current World No. 1, in the ATP Rankings. Krajicek and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig were eliminated in the second round.
- 24 Jan 2024 5:11 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In the Super Cup, East Bengal takes on Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM IST.
In IWL, Kickstart FC will face Odisha FC at 3:00 PM.
In PKL, Haryana Steelers face Dabang Delhi, as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the last match of the Hyderabad leg.
The WTT Star Contender in Goa matches continue.
- 24 Jan 2024 5:09 AM GMT
What happened on January 23?
Satwik-Chirag reclaims world no. 1 ranking, dethroning China's Liang-Wang - REPORT
Goalless India loses final group game to Syria, ousted from AFC Asian Cup - REPORT
WTT Star Contender Goa: Manav, Ayhika kickstart tournament with wins; Sharath loses - REPORT