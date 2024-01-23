Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 23: Kiran George qualifies for main draw of Indonesia Masters - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 23.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2024 8:30 AM GMT
AFC Asian Cup: Who leads India vs Syria head-to-head tally?
The Indian men's football team is up against Syria in a do or die clash at the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday. This is the final group game for both sides. While India lost its previous two matches against Australia and Uzbekistan, Syria held the Uzbeks to a goalless draw.
In the head-to-head record, The Blue Tigers have an upper hand over the Syrians as they enjoy a 3-2 win-loss ratio, with the one remaining match ending in a draw. 91st ranked Syria, however, is currently ranked above India, ranked 102nd in the world.
- 23 Jan 2024 8:21 AM GMT
Indonesia Masters: Kiran George advances to main draw
Kiran George advanced to the main draw of the Indonesia Masters after he bounced back from losing the first game and won the next two games against France's Alex Lanier in the second qualifying match.
Kiran will play France's Toma Junior Popov in the Round of 32.
- 23 Jan 2024 6:49 AM GMT
AFC Asian Cup, India vs Syria: Know your opponents - The Eagles of Qasioun
Syria's footballing landscape is not as colourful as India's domestic scenario, but their national team has proved to be a unit of respite and hope for the people of a nation which has been suffering for years from civil war. Their story in regards to football is one that of 'so close, yet so far' till now.
A member of AFC since 1969, this is their seventh Asian Cup appearance, none of which has seen them progress past the group stage - a record that they'll look to change this time around, having the slight upper-hand coming into the game against India.
With both sides even in head-to-head clashes (having 2 wins each), it could not have been set-up better. Syria is India's best bet at winning a game in Group B, and Syria would feel the exact same favouring themselves.
- 23 Jan 2024 6:07 AM GMT
WPL 2024 schedule announced
The schedule for the second edition of Women's Premier League T20 has been revealed on Tuesday. The tournament will start in Bengaluru on February 23 with a game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The final is scheduled on March 17 in New Delhi. A total of 22 matches will be played in the tournament.
- 23 Jan 2024 6:04 AM GMT
Indonesia Masters: Shuttler Kiran George advances to qualification quarters
Indian shuttler Kiran George advanced to the qualification quarters by defeating Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rushtavito 21-17, 12-21, 21-15 in the Qualification R16 at the Indonesia Masters on Tuesday.
- 23 Jan 2024 5:48 AM GMT
As India tumbles in Asian Cup, focus shifts to grassroots from top to bottom approach
As the Indian men’s football team tumbled at the AFC Asian Cup, the most frequently talked about yet missing element in Indian football came to the fore again – the absence of grassroots football. It hurt Indian football more than anything else.
Despite being the world’s most populous nation, India could not replicate its growth trajectory of other walks of life in football.
India faltered badly in Qatar, the host of the Asian Cup, showing dismal quality and inability to meet the level of Asian sides.
Poor positional awareness of Indian players and their incapacity to hold on to the ball even for a fraction of a second and create precise passes were evident again.
That old saying that having and running a commercial league alone is not enough to elevate the level of the game of a national team became evident again.
EXCLUSIVE FEAUTURE - READ
- 23 Jan 2024 5:46 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In the AFC Asian Cup, India plays its final Group B game against Syria. The outcome in this match will determine India's fate in the continental event. The team finishes third will advance to the knockouts.
In Indian Women's League, East Bengal faces Gokulam Kerala. The match starts at 3 PM IST.
The WTT Star Contender begins in Goa today, with several Indian paddlers in action at the event.
PKL matches continue.
- 23 Jan 2024 5:43 AM GMT
What happened on January 22?
Indian men's hockey team handed tough draw at 2024 Paris Olympics - REPORT
Super Cup: Odisha FC beat FC Goa, qualify for semi-finals - REPORT
Indian men's team begins South Africa Tour with a stunning 4-0 win against France - REPORT
Nine Indian boxers to fight for 2024 Paris Olympic berth - REPORT