Indian Sports LIVE, January 14: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 14.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Jan 2024 5:41 AM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.

Catch the live updates:

Live Updates

2024-01-14 05:33:43
  • 14 Jan 2024 5:41 AM GMT

    What to expect today?

    Satwik and Chirag are all set to play their first final at the season-opening Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 event, on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. They will take on world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China. 

    In the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian women's team takes on New Zealand in Ranchi after a shock defeat to the USA. 

    In the Kalinga Super Cup, Mohun Bagan SG faces Hyderabad FC while East Bengal will take on Sreenidi Deccan. 

    More updates are expected from Olympic qualifiers in shooting. 

  • 14 Jan 2024 5:37 AM GMT

    What happened on January 13?

    India's effort falls short as Australia secures 2-0 victory in AFC Asian Cup Clash - REPORT

    Satwik-Chirag beats world champs to reach Malaysia Open final - REPORT

    Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's team loses opening game - REPORT

    Asian Shooting C'ships: Vijayveer Sidhu claims Olympic quota in 25m Rapid fire - REPORT

    Catch full highlights here 

