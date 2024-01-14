Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 14: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 14.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2024 5:41 AM GMT
What to expect today?
Satwik and Chirag are all set to play their first final at the season-opening Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 event, on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. They will take on world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China.
In the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian women's team takes on New Zealand in Ranchi after a shock defeat to the USA.
In the Kalinga Super Cup, Mohun Bagan SG faces Hyderabad FC while East Bengal will take on Sreenidi Deccan.
More updates are expected from Olympic qualifiers in shooting.
- 14 Jan 2024 5:37 AM GMT
What happened on January 13?
India's effort falls short as Australia secures 2-0 victory in AFC Asian Cup Clash - REPORT
Satwik-Chirag beats world champs to reach Malaysia Open final - REPORT
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's team loses opening game - REPORT
Asian Shooting C'ships: Vijayveer Sidhu claims Olympic quota in 25m Rapid fire - REPORT
Catch full highlights here