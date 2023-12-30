Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 30: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog
Catch the live updates of developments in Indian sports and performances of athletes in various sports happening across the world on December 30.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 30 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT
World Blitz Men: Four Indian players are on 10 points after 15 rounds
Nihal Sarin & Arjun Erigaisi drops down few positions after a lose in round-15 whereas Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani slowly rising up in the ranks with wins.
All four players will be aiming to get back to the medal position in the next rounds with the competition getting closer to its ends with just 6 rounds to go.
Praggnanandhaa will play Arjun in next round while Nihal going against Volodar Murzin of Russia. On other hand, youngster Raunak has tough task in against 5th seeded Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland.
- 30 Dec 2023 10:15 AM GMT
India Vs Australia women ODI: Australia is paying on 143 for 3 after 30 overs
India makes a little comeback in the game as the spinners applied the break on the run-rate of Australian batting which led to the dismissal of set-batter Ellyse Perry just after she completes her half-century.
Deepti Sharma then strikes again and dismissed Beth Mooney in the 28th over. Opener Phoebe Litchfield is still holding on her wicket and completes her half-century with new partner Tahlia McGrath on the crease.
Score:- Aus 143-3 in 30 overs ( Tahlia 6(7)*, Phoebe 55(85)*)
- 30 Dec 2023 9:15 AM GMT
India Vs Australia women ODI: Australia has a solid start, 76-1 in 15 overs
Pooja Vastrakar broke the dangerous looking opening partnership of Captain Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield but Australia recover from that breakthrough and building another big partnership.
Ellyse Perry joined Phoebe after the departure of Australian skipper and scoring with a healthy strike rate of 121.7. India will be aiming to broke this partnership as early as possible, maybe need to introduce Deepti Sharma in the attack.
Score:- Aus 76-1 in 15 overs ( Ellyse 28(23)*, Phoebe 27(43))
- 30 Dec 2023 8:16 AM GMT
India Vs Australia women ODI: Australia women opted to bat after winning the toss
India women's cricket team is bowling first in the second ODI match of the series against Australia, who wins the toss and opted to bat. Australia is leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 6 wickets.
Smriti Mandhana is back in the team after missing the first match due to illness and replacing Shafali Verma. All-rounder Shreyanka Patil also making her ODI debut and replacing Saika Ishaque.
- 30 Dec 2023 7:49 AM GMT
'No one seems serious about wrestling,' alleges Bajrang as Olympics near
Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia has pleaded to the sports minister Anurag Thakur to start wrestling activities in India as soon as possible, as only seven months are left for the Paris Olympics.
"Wrestling activities has come to a standstill for several months. Neither has any Nationals been held nor have any preparatory camps been organized for the players," alleged Bajrang. "The Olympic Games is only seven months away, but no one seems serious about it," he added, reminding the concerned stakeholders that "wrestling has given India four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics."
"I am requesting the sports ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved," said Bajrang, tagging sports minister Thakur, SAI and Department of Sports.
- 30 Dec 2023 7:48 AM GMT
Indian women's squad announced for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024
Hockey India, on Saturday, named an 18-member Indian women’s squad for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13-19. The squad will take the field in Ranchi with an aim to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- 30 Dec 2023 6:40 AM GMT
National inter-university athletics meet in Bhubaneswar marred by incessant doping
The national inter-university athletics championships for women's events at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been in disarray. The event has become a hotspot for ceaseless doping violations by athletes as no dope testing officials turned up at the championships. National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials generally do not turn up at university events, and that prompted the young athletes to opt for cheating.
- 30 Dec 2023 6:39 AM GMT
Sheetal Devi becomes first Indian archer to win World Archery award
World Champion and Para Asian Games gold medallist Sheetal Devi became the first Indian archer to win the World Archery Awards on Friday. The 16-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir has been conferred with the 'Best Female Para-Archer of the Year' award for her exploits at the Para Archery World Championships and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023.
- 30 Dec 2023 6:36 AM GMT
Wrestling Federation of India moves office out of home of Brij Bhushan Singh
The office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been moved out of the residence of the former federation president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday. "The WFI will operate from a new address in New Delhi after vacating Brij Bhushan's premises," a poster read at the entrance of Brij Bhushan's MP bungalow on Ashoka Road.
- 30 Dec 2023 6:33 AM GMT
More than 20 athletes including medalists of the National Games caught in Doping
More than 20 athletes including medalists at the National Games have been caught in Doping and have returned positive for banned drugs in the tests conducted in October-November. This is one of the biggest heaps of doping cases in the country in recent history.