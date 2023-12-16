Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 16: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 15.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
- 16 Dec 2023 12:15 PM GMT
Odisha Masters: Ashwini-Tanisha into 3rd consecutive final
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto defeated Indonesia's Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu 21-17,21-13 to reach the finals of Odisha Masters, This is their 3rd final in 3 weeks after Syed Modi International and Guwahati Masters.
- 16 Dec 2023 11:58 AM GMT
Odisha Masters: Sai-Krishna reach final
Men doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga defeated Indonesia's Teges Satriaji Cahyo Hutomo and Christopher David Wijaya by 21-17,17-21,21-18 to reach the final.
- 16 Dec 2023 9:30 AM GMT
Odisha Masters: Ayush Shetty through to final
World Junior Championships 2023 bronze medalist Ayush Shetty defeat World Junior Championships 2023 gold medalist Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in semifinal of Odisha masters by 19-21, 21-14, 22-20.
- 16 Dec 2023 8:47 AM GMT
Odisha Masters: Sathish Kumar into final
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran defeat fellow Indian Kiran George 21-18, 21-14 to reach final of Odisha Masters super 100 tournamnet in men singles category.
- 16 Dec 2023 8:27 AM GMT
Odisha Masters: Dhruv-Tanisha through to final
A comfortable semifinal win for mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in Odisha Masters super 100 tournament as they win against Denmark's Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch by 21-14, 21-14.
- 16 Dec 2023 8:23 AM GMT
Indian women's cricket team decimates England to record a historic win
Indian women's cricket team decimated England by 347 runs in the one-off test match as Deepti Sharma emerged as the wrecker-in-chief on Saturday.
- 16 Dec 2023 7:46 AM GMT
Highlights
Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Manavjit Singh Sandhu returned to the national squad as a 20-member rifle and pistol and a 12-member shotgun squad have been announced for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifiers, scheduled next month in Indonesia and Kuwait respectively. REPORT
Indian women's hockey team lost the first game of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 with a 2-3 the hosts, Spain, on Friday. REPORT
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto moved to the semi-finals of Odisha Masters 2023 while Tanisha Crasto/Dhruv Kapila, Unnati Hooda, and Kiran George registered wins at the JN Indoor Stadium on Friday. REPORT