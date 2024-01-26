Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 26: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 26.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2024 12:20 PM GMT
Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell in WPL Season 2
The UP Warriorz, who finished third in the inaugural edition of the WPL, has drafted in Sri Lankan women’s cricket team skipper Chamari Athapaththu as a replacement for English fast bowler Lauren Bell ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League 2024, scheduled to be held from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 17.
The English cricketer had been part of the UP Warriorz set-up in Season 1 of the WPL, which was played in Mumbai in 2023.
- 26 Jan 2024 10:15 AM GMT
ISSF World Cup: Sagar Dangi into the final of Men's 10m Air Pistol
Sagar shots a total of 582 points and finished on 5th position in the qualification round of 10m air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.
He will compete for the medal in the final at 5:15 PM IST.
Other two players Ujjawal Malik and Ravinder Singh misses out from the finals with the score of 579 and 577 respectively.
- 26 Jan 2024 9:30 AM GMT
Hockey5s Women World Cup: India wins 11-1 against New Zealand in Quarters
A dominant display from the Indian women Hockey5s team in the quarterfinals against New Zealand to book a place in the semis with a 11-1 victory.
They will play South Africa in the semis later tonight at 11:00 PM IST.
- 26 Jan 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Indian shooting contingent gears up for first ISSF World Cup of 2024
Indian shooting contingent will be ready to first their bullets as the first ISSF World Cup of the Olympic year is set to begin in Cairo, Egypt from 26th January.
India is sending a big contingent of 49 shooters to the event.
While the Rifle and Pistol Shooters will be eyeing a good performance to ensure a place in the national Olympic trials come May, the Shotgunners will look to hold their place in the team and maintain high world rankings with as many as four spots, two in Trap and two in Skeet, still to be booked for Paris with a final qualifier event slated for April in Rio.
- 26 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Rohan Bopanna, Joshna Chinappa among sports icons nominated for Padma Shri Award
Tennis luminary Rohan Bopanna, set to become the oldest world number one, squash star Joshna Chinappa, and former archer turned coach Purnima Mahato have been shortlisted for the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2024. Bopanna's imminent ascent to the pinnacle of tennis adds an extra layer of significance to this honor, marking him as the oldest athlete poised to claim the No. 1 spot in the world doubles rankings.
The Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements and dedication of these athletes. It follows closely behind the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.
- 26 Jan 2024 5:50 AM GMT
What to follow today?
The WTT Star Contender main draw matches will continue in Goa on Friday - Manika Batra will start her campaign in the women singles category.
Tata Steel Masters will resume after a rest day with the round 11 - D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi will be in action.
Kiran George is a sole representation at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament at the quarterfinal stage will play Kunlavut Vitisdarn on Friday.
ISSF Shooting World Cup will start in Cairo, Egypt with the finals of 10m air pistol to take place on Friday.
FIH Women Hockey5s world cup knockout matches will start where Indian team will be up against New Zealand in the Quarterfinals.
- 26 Jan 2024 5:40 AM GMT
What happened on January 25?
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden are into the Australian Open 2024 Final. The Indo-Australian duo reach their 2nd consecutive Grand Slam final after beating Machac/Zhang 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) in the semis - REPORT
The All India Football Federations' Technical Committee met virtually on Thursday, January 25, 2023, to recommend the names of the coaching staff of the Indian Senior Women's Team - REPORT
Archana Girish Kamath takes straight-set (7-11, 11-13, 10-12) win in the round of 64 of Women Singles category beating much higher ranked Mario Xiao of Spain at the WTT Star Contender in Goa, India.
Indian women's team takes the 7-2 victory over Namibia in the final group game of Hockey 5s world cup in Oman. with this, India books their spot in the quarterfinals after topping the group with 3/3 wins.
Indian youngster Kiran George continued his good run in the Indonesia Masters after defeating world number 18 Lu Guang Zu of China to enter the quarter-finals on Thursday while Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat loses out in their respective second round matches - REPORT
Odisha FC takes a narrow 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the second semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhuvneshwar. Diego Mauricio scores the only goal of the match through the penalty in 44th minute.