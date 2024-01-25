Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 25: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 25.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2024 8:15 AM GMT
AIFF Technical Committee recommends L Chaoba Devi as Head Coach of India Senior Women's Team
The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee met virtually on Thursday, January 25, 2023, to recommend the names of the coaching staff of the Indian Senior Women's Team.
The meeting was chaired by former India captain Mr. IM Vijayan and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan, members Ms. Pinky Bompal Magar, Mr. Harjinder Singh, Mr. Arun Malhotra, Mr. Climax Lawrence, Mr. Eugeneson Lyngdoh and AIFF Technical Director Mr. Syed Sabir Pasha.
- 25 Jan 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Super Cup: East Bengal beat Jamshedpur FC, qualifies for finals
East Bengal FC stormed into their second final of the season as they eased past Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
This achievement comes after their earlier success in the season, when they reached the Durand Cup final. Hijazi Maher and Javier Siverio were the scorers for the Red and Gold Brigade on the night. East Bengal will now await the result of the other semi-final between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC to find their opponents for the final.
- 25 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden into the final
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden are into the Australian Open 2024 Final. The Indo-Australian duo reach their 2nd consecutive Grand Slam final after beating Machac/Zhang 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) in the semis.
This is Rohan's First-ever Australian Open final in Men's doubles category. He will be aiming for his first-ever grand-slam title in the men's doubles with a win in the final.
- 25 Jan 2024 5:55 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In the Super Cup Semi-Final, Mumbai City takes on Odisha FC at 7:30 PM IST.
The WTT Star Contender main draw matches continue in Goa.
Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George will play Round of 16 matches at Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament.
- 25 Jan 2024 5:45 AM GMT
What happened on January 24?
Lakshya Sen emerged triumphant against world no. 17 Weng Hong Yang of China in the first round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 on Wednesday in Jakarta. Kiran George, meanwhile, maintained his fine form by winning yet another three-gamer against Toma Junior Popov in his first-round main draw match. However, HS Prannoy, India's top-ranked men's singles player at 8th, and Kidambi Srikanth endured first-round exits - REPORT
India's Nithya Mani qualified for the main draw of the ongoing WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 after winning her final qualifying round match on Wednesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa, Goa - REPORT
The Indian football team exited the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar with three losses and zero goals on Tuesday after losing to Syria 1-0 in the final group-stage game. While there have been many rumors and speculations at the moment it looks like all is not well in the Indian camp. The Bridge has learned from one of the sources close to the AIFF that Igor Stimac and Kalyan Chaubey are not on talking terms - REPORT
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured an astounding 7-3 comeback victory over the United States in their second game of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024 in Pool C. Earlier, India team starts with a 5-4 victory against Poland in the first group stage match - REPORT