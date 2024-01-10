Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 10: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 10.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 10 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal into second round of qualifiers
India no.1, Sumit Nagal takes a straight-set win (6-3, 7-5) over Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France in the first round of qualifications at the Australian Open 2024.
He will play lower-ranked Edward Winter of Australia in the second round tomorrow.
- 10 Jan 2024 5:45 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Kalinga Super Cup continues with group B matches, Kerala Blasters will go head-on against I-League side Shillong Lajong FC at 2:00 PM IST while Northeast united FC will face Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM IST
In PKL, UP Yoddha will face one of bottom two placed team Tamil Thalaivas at 8 PM IST whereas U Mumba will take-on Haryana Steelers at 9:00 PM IST.
Rifle Individual events and first round of both 25m pistol events will take place at the Asian Rifle & Pistol championships.
At the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Indian paddlers will be in action. The main draw matches will start today including players like Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai.
Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen and H.S.Prannoy will start their Malaysia Open Campaign with first round clashes.
Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia and Yash will be in action at the Zagreb Open wrestling ranking series.
- 10 Jan 2024 5:30 AM GMT
What happened on January 9?
Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh takes gold medal in 10m air rifle Mixed team beating the Chinese team in the gold medal match - REPORT
Ankita Raina started her Australian Open qualifying round campaign with an impressive (6-4, 5-7, 7-6) victory over higher seeded Spanish player Bouzas Maneiro in the first round
Kidambi Srikanth starts the new year with an upset. He wins (12-21, 21-18, 21-16) against world no.5 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the first round of Malaysia open 2024 - REPORT
Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sreeja Akula upsets the experienced and fourth seeded home-compatriot Manika Batra and Archana Kamath at WTT star contender, qatar and qualified to the main draw whereas Harmeet Desai wins against top seeded Benedikt Duda of Germany to book his spot in the main draw.
East Bengal clinches a close 3-2 win over Hyderabad FC in a group A clash to inaugurate the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup while Mohun Bagan starts their Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a come from behind win over Sreenidi Deccan - REPORT