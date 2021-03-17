News
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 17 — All England Open Badminton to start today; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action
Follow our live blog for latest updates on Indian sports news and features - India at All England Open Badminton Championships.
The prestigious All England Badminton Open Championships is back upon us yet again. One of the most prominent badminton tournament, the All England Open will be held from 17th March to 21st March at the Utilita Arena Birmingham this year.
Besides Sindhu, veteran Saina Nehwal is the only other Indian representation in women's singles. While, the men's singles will have HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen in action along with Srikanth.
Follow our Live Blog:
Live Updates
- 17 March 2021 6:43 AM GMT
Invite icons like Mary Kom, not Nita Ambani
The proposal to appoint Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor at the prestigious Benaras Hindu University has drawn flak. Many students have decided to lead to protests at the campus. Around 40 students of the university in Uttar Pradesh staged a demonstration outside the house of BHU Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on Tuesday.
- 17 March 2021 5:34 AM GMT
Harmilan Bains clocks second-fastest time by an Indian woman in 1500m
Harmilan Kaur Bains of Punjab won the women's 1500m field that included PU Chitra from Kerala and Lili Das from West Bengal with a personal best time of 4:08.70 in the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2021 at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports complex.
It was the second-fastest time for a metric mile by an Indian woman, the National Record of 4:06.03 having been set by Sunita Rani in the Busan Asian Games back in October 2002.
- 17 March 2021 3:27 AM GMT
Fixtures — Saina, Kashyap to face tough challenges in Round 1
Coming back to All-England Open, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap will have their task cut out in the first round. Saina will be up against the in-form Danish Mia Blichdeldt who was shown the exit door by PV Sindhu in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open just a week back.
Kashyap will face the World Number 1 Kento Momota from Japan who will be in action for the first time in this year.
- 17 March 2021 3:15 AM GMT
Best news from yesterday — One more Olympic quota.
Taking part in the 24th Senior Federation Cup, Sreeshankar jumped 8.26m to create a national record and earned himself a berth in Long Jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The qualifying mark for the Games is 8.22m.
- 17 March 2021 2:56 AM GMT
Delayed start due to COVID-19 retests
A number of COVID-19 tests conducted for the teams at the All England Open 2021 were deemed inconclusive and hence, samples will be rerun today. As a result, play will be delayed and start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday 17 March 2021.
- 17 March 2021 2:50 AM GMT
3 Indian shuttlers test positive for COVID-19
Three Indian shuttlers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the All England Championship while a few are awaiting confirmation on their inconclusive samples as India's campaign has been thrown into chaos before the start of the tournament