Indian Sports Live Updates: March 17 — All England Open Badminton to start today; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Follow our live blog for latest updates on Indian sports news and features - India at All England Open Badminton Championships.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-03-17T12:13:18+05:30

The prestigious All England Badminton Open Championships is back upon us yet again. One of the most prominent badminton tournament, the All England Open will be held from 17th March to 21st March at the Utilita Arena Birmingham this year.

Besides Sindhu, veteran Saina Nehwal is the only other Indian representation in women's singles. While, the men's singles will have HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen in action along with Srikanth.

Follow our Live Blog:

Live Updates

All England Badminton Open PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal 
