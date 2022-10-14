Raju Gaikwad completes his signing for Churchill Brothers FC

Churchill Brothers have secured the signing of former Indian international Raju Gaikwad. As per reports, he has signed a two-year deal with the club. The club may announce the signing very soon.



About the player



Raju Gaikwad started his football career for the Indian Arrows. In 2011, he made a move to East Bengal FC. After that, he went on to ply his trade for Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Jamshedpur FC, and many other clubs. He is famous in the Indian football circuit for his long throws.

He has won 2 Federation Cups (currently rebranded as Super Cup) with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan AC respectively. Till now he has played 76 matches in the Indian Super League. Also, he made 16 appearances in the AFC Cup. Last season he was with East Bengal and was one of the regular starters for them in ISL.



Gaikwad mostly plays as a Centre back, but he is also able to play as a right-back and defensive midfielder. He was one of the main defenders for the Indian National team in 2011-12. He has represented the Indian National team on 24 occasions. He has also captained the U-23 team of India.

Churchill Brothers FC in I-league



Churchill Brothers FC had a decent outing last season. They finished in the 4th position with 30 points. This season they will be looking to challenge for the championship and gain promotion to ISL. They have already appointed Antonio Rueda as their head coach.

New signings include former Stade Rennes striker Abdoulaye Sane to replace Gnohere Krizo and midfielder Tana from Maziya SRC. But they will miss the services of Bryce Miranda who left their club to join KBFC. They will start their pre-season very soon and may participate in the upcoming IFA Shield to strengthen their preparations.