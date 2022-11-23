I-League
I-League 2022-23 LIVE: Mohammedan SC lead 1-0 at half time against NEROCA FC - Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around Mohammedan SC's first home game in the I-League 2022-23 against NEROCA right here.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around Mohammedan SC's clash against NEROCA FC in the I-League 2022-23.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2022 2:47 PM GMT
58' GOAL
And here comes the equalizer. Marcus Joseph lost the possession and lose the ball to Kasimov. He takes a shot from outside the box, goal keeper was helpless.
MDSP 1 - 1 Neroca FC
- 23 Nov 2022 2:45 PM GMT
55' First yellow card of the night.
Neroca defender James is unable to outrun Dauda and he tries to hold on to Dauda's hand to stop him. Yellow card for James.
- 23 Nov 2022 2:42 PM GMT
52' Neroca are pushing for the equalizer !
Fletcher creates a lot of problems upfront and Neroca are trying to get the equalizing goal.
- 23 Nov 2022 2:38 PM GMT
46' Substitution
Neroca makes two changes midfielder Tangva Ragui makes his way out for Jonychand Thounaojam
- 23 Nov 2022 2:32 PM GMT
SECOND HALF BEGINS !
The game resumes at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohammedans head into the game with a one goal lead.
- 23 Nov 2022 2:17 PM GMT
HALF TIME !
Teams head into the half time break and Mohammedan lead by one goal.
MDSP 1 - 0 Neroca FC
- 23 Nov 2022 2:12 PM GMT
39' GOAL
Mohammedans have been knocking on the door for some time, Kean Lewis whips a ball into the box and a Neroca captain David Simbo heads it into the net. Own Goal.
MDSP 1 - 0 Neroca FC
- 23 Nov 2022 2:09 PM GMT
37' Neroca trying to hit on Counters !
The visitors have been trying to score from counters but not effective so far.
- 23 Nov 2022 2:06 PM GMT
31' Did It Went In ?
Kean Lewis collects the ball from the back and made a run through the left flank, he shoots but it ends up as a cross to Faiaz, he takes a shot and it looked like the ball crossed the line. But the linesman says no Goal.