Mohammedan SC set to release Abiola Dauda due to fitness issues

The association of Abiola Dauda with Mohammedan SC is going to end. A source close to the development confirmed that Mohammedan SC management has decided to release him due to fitness issues. The club has already started the search for a new foreigner.



Abiola Dauda is one of the most high-profile players playing in the I League. The 34-year-old Nigerian Striker has played for high-profile clubs like Kalmer FF, Red Star, Vitesse, and Girensunspor. Before coming to India, he was playing for Greek Club Apollon Smyrnis.

He played 54 matches for them scoring 10 goals. The man who had won trophies like Dutch Cup, Swedish Super Cup, and Serbian league has somewhat failed to adjust to Indian conditions.

The former Kypello Elladas top scorer has managed to score twice in five appearances in the black and white jersey, which isn't that bad for a newbie to Indian football. However, repeated injury problems and fitness issues have prevented him to get to his best.



Abiola Dauda mainly plays as a centre forward, but apart from that, he can also play as a second striker and a winger.

Mohammedan SC has failed to impress its supporters with their performances in the I-League 2022-23 season so far. They are currently languishing in the 6th position with only seven points from six matches. The off-form of their foreign contingent and niggles are adding to their woes. It will be interesting to see how Mohammedan capitalizes on the replacement of Dauda to return to winning ways.

