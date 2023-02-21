Mohammedan SC in talks with Mehrajuddin Wadoo to replace Kibu Vicuna

The newly appointed executive committee of Mohammedan SC is becoming impatient with Kibu Vicuna. They have already contacted Mehrajuddin Wadoo to take over the reins for the remainder of the season.

A source close to the development confirmed that the management would sit with Kibu Vicuna soon to discuss a way out.



Mehrajuddin Wadoo was one of the legendary footballers for the Blue tigers. Starting his career for J&K Police, he played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan AC, Pune City FC, SC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. He played 32 matches for the Indian National team and won AFC Challenge Cup and SAFF Championship in the national team jersey.

The man from Srinagar started his coaching career as the U-18 manager of Pune City FC. In 2019-20, he assisted Phil Brown while at Hyderabad FC. In 2021, he was appointed as the Head coach of Sudeva Delhi FC. In the 17 matches, he managed to win only 4 matches.

He was roped in by Real Kashmir FC ahead of the 2022-23 season of the I-League. Despite having a good start to the campaign, a string of losses followed with Wadoo's departure from the club.



Mohammedan SC is currently going through a poor run. They are sitting 9th in the table with 20 points from 18 matches.

