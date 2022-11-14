Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

I-League

I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab wins 2-1 against Sreenidi Deccan FC- Highlights

Take a look at the key moments of RoundGlass Punjab's win against Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League 2022-23 season.

I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab wins 2-1 against Sreenidi Deccan FC- Highlights
X

RoundGlass Punjab FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-14T21:22:12+05:30

RoundGlass Punjab defeated Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 in the I-League 2022-23 at the Tau Devi Lal stadium on Monday. It was the home team which took a comfortable two-goal lead in the first half itself.

Luka Majcen and Samuel Lalmuanpuia were on target for Punjab in the 23rd and 43rd minute respectively. Deccan's Shahabaaz Khan got one back in the 58th minute but that wasn't enough to get something from the game.

Read about the key highlights below:

Live Updates

>Load More
Hero I League RoundGlass Punjab FC Sreenidi Deccan FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X