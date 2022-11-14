I-League
I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab wins 2-1 against Sreenidi Deccan FC- Highlights
Take a look at the key moments of RoundGlass Punjab's win against Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League 2022-23 season.
RoundGlass Punjab defeated Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 in the I-League 2022-23 at the Tau Devi Lal stadium on Monday. It was the home team which took a comfortable two-goal lead in the first half itself.
Luka Majcen and Samuel Lalmuanpuia were on target for Punjab in the 23rd and 43rd minute respectively. Deccan's Shahabaaz Khan got one back in the 58th minute but that wasn't enough to get something from the game.
Read about the key highlights below:
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2022 3:33 PM GMT
Full Time
RG Punjab FC starts their Hero I- League campaign with a win over Sreenidi Deccan FC.
RG Punjab 2 - 1 Sreenidi Deccan Fc
- 14 Nov 2022 3:31 PM GMT
Hero Of The Match
Samuel Lalmuanpuia named man of the match.
- 14 Nov 2022 3:30 PM GMT
94' Adnan Secerovic Down
Adnan is down holding his rib cage, he is unable continue
- 14 Nov 2022 3:25 PM GMT
88' Towards the end of regular time
Regular time is ending and Sreenidi are still trying to the equalizer. But no end product.
- 14 Nov 2022 3:20 PM GMT
81' Substitution
Singsit replaces Gabriel
- 14 Nov 2022 3:16 PM GMT
79' Substitution
Brandon is replaced by Ajay Chhetri
- 14 Nov 2022 3:14 PM GMT
77' Sreenidi are pushing
Both teams are going neck to neck and Sreenidi are trying to find the equalizer
- 14 Nov 2022 3:07 PM GMT
70' Substitution
Valpuia replaces Krishnananda