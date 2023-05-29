I-League: Subhasish Roychowdhury in close talks with Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC is in close talks with veteran goalkeeper Subhasish Roychowdhury. A source close to the development confirmed that he is close to signing a one-year deal with the club. However, the deal is subject to medical clearances.

Subhasish Roy's playing career began at Tata Football Academy. He was a key player of ATK's ISL-winning side in their first year in the league. His work at ATK gained him plaudits. For his outstanding performance, he was also mentioned in certain overseas newspapers. Later in his career, he played for Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, and North East United FC.

Subhasish has also competed at the international level. He has made eight appearances for the national team. When India played an exhibition match against German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, he could play against players such as Franck Ribery, Philip Lahm, and Thomas Muller.

Mohammedan SC this season is preparing a very strong team for the upcoming I-League. Already they have secured the signings of Mirjalol Kosimov and Alexis Gomez. Now it will be interesting to see with such a revamped squad how they perform in the upcoming season.