I-League

I-League Qualifier: Rajasthan United beat Madan Maharaj 2-0 to secure top spot

Rajasthan United FC beat Madan Maharaj FC 2-0 to claim the pole position in the I-League Qualifiers final round

Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC Football
Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC (Source: I-League/Twitter)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-10-20T21:38:58+05:30

Rajasthan United FC scored two late goals to beat Madan Maharaj FC 2-0 to claim the pole position in the I-League Qualifiers final round on Wednesday.

Surag Chettri struck in the 88th minute before Harpreet Singh's injury-added time (90+5) sealed the win for the Rajasthan side.

With six points after winning both their matches, Rajasthan United are now at the pole position to secure the coveted I-League spot with Kenkre FC close behind on four points.

Madan Maharaj FC, without a point so far, have been eliminated from I-League contention.

In the other match of the day, Delhi FC and Kenkre FC played out a 1-1 draw to collect one point apiece.

Kiran Pandhare put Kenkre FC in the lead in the 56th minute before Delhi FC's Sergio Barboza cancelled it out in the 79th minute.

I-League Football 
