I-League Qualifier: Rajasthan United beat Madan Maharaj 2-0 to secure top spot

Rajasthan United FC scored two late goals to beat Madan Maharaj FC 2-0 to claim the pole position in the I-League Qualifiers final round on Wednesday.

Surag Chettri struck in the 88th minute before Harpreet Singh's injury-added time (90+5) sealed the win for the Rajasthan side.

With six points after winning both their matches, Rajasthan United are now at the pole position to secure the coveted I-League spot with Kenkre FC close behind on four points.



Madan Maharaj FC, without a point so far, have been eliminated from I-League contention.

🗣 @RajasthanUnited Head Coach, Vikrant Sharma: "We are happy with three points. The best part about the game was the boys were under pressure but they did not give up"#MMFCRUFC ⚔️ #HILQ2021 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0Yvf8wNhYD — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) October 20, 2021

In the other match of the day, Delhi FC and Kenkre FC played out a 1-1 draw to collect one point apiece.



Kiran Pandhare put Kenkre FC in the lead in the 56th minute before Delhi FC's Sergio Barboza cancelled it out in the 79th minute.