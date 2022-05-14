CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

I-League

I-League Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan SC to be crowned champions — HIGHLIGHTS

Gokulam Kerala FC beat Mohammedan SC by 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and are crowned the I-League champions for the second consecutive time.

Gokulam Kerala crowned I-League Champions (Source: I-League)
X

Gokulam Kerala crowned I-League Champions (Source: I-League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-14T21:08:58+05:30

Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 to be crowned I-League 2021-22 champions. They also became the first team in the history of the I-League competition to defend their title. Goals from Rishad and Emil Benny in the second half saw the Malabarians edging past the black-and-white Brigade, who found the net once thanks to a deflection by Azharuddin Mallick.


Thank you for following The Bridge's LIVE updates. Read all the highlights from the match here:


Live Updates

>Load More
I-League Mohammedan FC Gokulam Kerala FC West Bengal Kerala Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X