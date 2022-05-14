I-League
I-League Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan SC to be crowned champions — HIGHLIGHTS
Gokulam Kerala FC beat Mohammedan SC by 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and are crowned the I-League champions for the second consecutive time.
Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 to be crowned I-League 2021-22 champions. They also became the first team in the history of the I-League competition to defend their title. Goals from Rishad and Emil Benny in the second half saw the Malabarians edging past the black-and-white Brigade, who found the net once thanks to a deflection by Azharuddin Mallick.
Thank you for following The Bridge's LIVE updates. Read all the highlights from the match here:
Live Updates
- 14 May 2022 3:29 PM GMT
Full time | Gokulam Kerala crowned I-League 2021-22 champions
FULL TIME!
Some last-minute drama on the field. Gokulam Kerala burst into celebration as they beat Mohammedan SC by 2-1 and defend their I-League title. They are the first team in the history of the I-League to defend the title. Thanks to the goals of Rishad and Emil Benny, Gokulam are crowned the champions. The Malabarians have done it.
- 14 May 2022 3:24 PM GMT
90+ Referee has signalled six minutes of added time.
- 14 May 2022 3:20 PM GMT
89' MISS!
Faisal with a brilliant cross from the right flank. Marcus Joseph was not really there as the ball goes wide from his touch. Mohammedan missing those chances which have so far proven costly.
- 14 May 2022 3:17 PM GMT
85' MISS!
Azharuddin Mallick runs past the defenders to deliver a beautiful cross but gets thwarted by wide shot by the MDSP forward
- 14 May 2022 3:14 PM GMT
84' Stojanovic with a free kick, met by Bouba who clears the danger for GKFC
- 14 May 2022 3:12 PM GMT
82' Gokulam Kerala head coach Annese gets a yellow card
- 14 May 2022 3:10 PM GMT
80' Rakshit Dagar falls to the ground by the challenge of Faisal. The medical team has been brought in.
- 14 May 2022 3:09 PM GMT
78' Faisal Ali sets up a brilliant touch in the box, chipped by Azhar. But Rakshit Dagar saves it at the last moment.
- 14 May 2022 3:07 PM GMT
76' Stojanovic takes the corner shot. Rahman grabs the ball from outside the box. Lobs the ball in and it was almost an own goal for GKFC.