I-League Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan SC to be crowned champions — HIGHLIGHTS

Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 to be crowned I-League 2021-22 champions. They also became the first team in the history of the I-League competition to defend their title. Goals from Rishad and Emil Benny in the second half saw the Malabarians edging past the black-and-white Brigade, who found the net once thanks to a deflection by Azharuddin Mallick.





