Gokulam Kerala FC is all set to rope in former Spanish youth team player Omar Ramos

Omar Ramos is all set to join Gokulam Kerala FC under Fran Bonet. A source close to the development confirmed that he will sign a one-year deal with the club. The player is waiting for NOC from the Rajasthan United FC management.



Starting his football career at CD Tenerife, Ramos went on to play for some of the top Spanish clubs like SD Huesca, Real Valladolid, CD Leganes, and Real Oviedo. Ramos has experience playing 120 matches in the Spanish top division La Liga. He was one of the most important players in the Real Valladolid squad from 2012-2015.

Ramos came to India in the 2021-22 season when Rajasthan United FC secured his signing. He played 13 matches for them scoring just once. Many ISL clubs were interested in securing his service, but none of the deals actually materialized.

Omar has experience playing for the Spanish U-21 team. He played one match for them in the UEFA Euro U-21 championship qualifiers under Juan Ramon Lopez.

Gokulam Kerala FC is currently having a very average season. They are currently placed in 4th position with 15 points from 9 matches.

Recently they have parted ways with their head coach Richard Towa. They have appointed Fran Bonet as their new head coach. Now it will be interesting to see how the recruitment of Ramos changes the fortunes of the Kerala-based team.