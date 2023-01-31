Fran Bonet set to extend his contract with Gokulam Kerala for another season

Gokulam Kerala FC is set to extend the contract of Fran Bonet for another season. A source close to the development confirmed that he has already been offered an one year deal by the club. He may sign the deal very soon.

Bonet is a well known figure in Indian football. Starting his football career at Catalan outfit FC Martinenc, he went on to play for CEL Hospitalet, UD Park, and CF Almogavers. But his football career was short-lived and he soon took up coaching as a profession. He started his coaching career for the prestigious Barca Academy operated and owned by Spanish giants Barcelona.

The UEFA Pro license holder was the technical director of CF Almogavers for a brief period of time. He became the youngest coach to coach an I-league side when he was appointed as the head coach of Rajasthan United FC at an age of 28 only.

His marvelous performance at RUFC was much admired by football fans across India. He was roped in by Gokulam this season due to sudden departure of Richard Towa. So far he has done a commendable job with the team. He has won 3 out of 4 matches and has secured 9 points for his team.



Gokulam is having an excellent season so far. They are currently at the 3rd position with 24 points from 13 matches. They are one of the main contenders to win the I-league and may gain promotion to Hero Indian Super League very soon. The extension of Fran Bonet can surely help the team to gain the desired success.

