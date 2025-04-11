I-League champion to be crowned earlier than expected; AIFF to meet on Saturday

The All India Football Federation appeals committee meeting to crown the 2024-25 I-League champion will take place on 12 April, 2025, Saturday.

The meeting was originally scheduled for April 28, but the conclusion of the league last week and the pressure to crown the champion, forced AIFF to meet 15 days early.

What's at stake?

"This will probably be the most important decision of the appeals committee, as the I-League Champions will be decided based on the order of the committee," a senior official said as per Times of India.

The I-League season ended last week with a thrilling final matchday action, where the Churchill Brothers FC topped the league table with a 1-1 draw against Dempo FC, accumulating 40 points this season.

However, the second-placed Inter Kashi FC with 39 points is still in contention for the league title because of their ongoing appeal against Namdhari FC, accusing them of fielding an ineligible player against them.

Inter Kashi was initially awarded three points and a +3 goal difference after a successful appeal against Namdhari FC. But then, this decision was later challenged and then stayed by the appeals committee.

Now, if the appeals committee's decision goes in the favour of Inter Kashi, they will be re-awarded three points from that match and will move to 42 points to be crowned champions of the 2024-25 I-League.

On the other hand, if they lose their appeal, they will stay on 39 points, and the Churchill Brothers will become champions and will also earn a promotion to the 2025-26 Indian Super League season.