I-League: AIFF asks Churchill Brothers to return trophy

The All India Football Federation asked Churchill Brothers to return the 2024-25 I-League trophy that it presented to the club despite a stay order by the Court of Arbitration of Sport on Monday.

The national federation had handed out the trophy to the Goa-based club just hours after the CAS issued a stay order on Sunday.

The AIFF later claimed that they learned about the stay order only after the trophy was presented to Churchill Brothers as its secretariat was closed on Sunday.

"On Monday, we have written to Churchill Brothers to return the I-League trophy," an AIFF official said, as per PTI. "We are bound to obey CAS order. Let the CAS decide on the matter, and we will hand over the trophy after the decision."

Earlier, Inter Kashi had approached the CAS after AIFF Appeals committee crowned Churchill Brothers as the 2024-25 I-League champions, setting aside the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's order which had handed Inter Kashi three forfeit points after their opponents Namdhari FC fielded an ineligible player during their clash.



