2023 Hockey World Cup: Tickets for all India matches sold out

The hockey fever has gripped the 2023 Men's World Cup host state Odisha with tickets for all the India matches already sold out in both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

"Tickets for all India matches to be played in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar are SOLD OUT," read a release from Hockey India.

India, who are drawn in group D, will open their World Cup campaign against Spain on the 13th January 2023 at the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then face off against England at the same venue on 15th January, before travelling to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their final league stage clash against Wales on 19th January.

Moreover, tickets for all the 20 matches to be held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has been sold out.

On the other hand, fans can still get their hands on the tickets for non-India matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.











