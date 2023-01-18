Hockey World Cup 2023: German player sees picture of newborn child at half time; wins Man of the Match later

Germany forward Niklas Wellen, on Tuesday, scored a goal to help his team hold Belgium to a 2-2 draw in a pool match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar moments after the birth of his child.

The 28-year-old got a message before the start of the match from his family back in Germany, but could not see it due to connectivity issues. It was only later in the half time that he saw the message along with a photograph of his new born son.

"He got a message right before the game but he couldn't get connection. I think he got a message during halftime, with a picture of a son. He did not join us during halftime. He was crying. It was a very emotional day for all of us," Germany caoach Andre Henning said after the match.

Wellen had earlier scored the first goal for Germany in the 22nd minute of the match. He had helped them equalise after Belgium had opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Niklas Wellen was also named the man of the match for his efforts on Tuesday.

"Everyone in the team would have accepted if he had decided to miss the World Cup. We are all very happy that the child is healthy. It's a great story, which is more important than the game," the coach added.



