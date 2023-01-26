Log In
Hockey

Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's 9-16th classification match against Japan at the Hockey World Cup.

Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
India will play the 9th-16th classification match on Thursday. (HI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-26T20:04:13+05:30

Having suffered a shock exit from the tournament having lost to New Zealand on penalty shootout, the hosts India take on Japan in their 9th-16th place classification round match today.

Can Harmanpreet Singh and co put behind the horrors of the World Cup so far and treat the home crowd with something special?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-26 12:30:56
Hockey Hockey World Cup Hockey India Indian Hockey 
