Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's 9-16th classification match against Japan at the Hockey World Cup.
Having suffered a shock exit from the tournament having lost to New Zealand on penalty shootout, the hosts India take on Japan in their 9th-16th place classification round match today.
Can Harmanpreet Singh and co put behind the horrors of the World Cup so far and treat the home crowd with something special?
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2023 2:34 PM GMT
MANDEEP SCORESSS!
Amit Rohidas with the drag flick passes it to Mandeep Singh, who deflects it into the goal. INDIA TAKE THE LEAD! First goal of the tournament for the Indian forward.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 26 Jan 2023 2:32 PM GMT
32' - Excellent review from India
India come on an attack, but it is cleared easily. India feel it has hit the foot of a defender and ask for a review. They are proven right. PC, for INDIA!
- 26 Jan 2023 2:21 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
India were clearly the better side, but they have failed to convert even after multiple circle penetrations. The Japanese did come close to scoring a couple of time themselves, but PR Sreejesh has ensured that India don't fall behind in this contest.
A lot to ponder upon for Graham Reid and his boys in the half time.
IND 0-0 JPN
- 26 Jan 2023 2:14 PM GMT
26' - No one to receive Jarmanpreet's pass
Jarmanpreet collects an aerial ball in the left flank and crosses it in. There are atleast three Indians in front of the goal, but all three fail to receive it.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:13 PM GMT
24' - SAVE, SREEJESSSHHH!
Indian defence opened up completely yet again, as Japan create a counter attack. PR Sreejesh rushes down from his post to cut down the angle and dives to save it.
BRILLIANT FROM THE VETERAN!
- 26 Jan 2023 2:11 PM GMT
23' - Abhishek looks for a PC
Abhishek receives an aerial ball well on the left flank. He tries to penetrate with a solo run and earn a PC, but the Japanese defenders clear it cleanly.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:09 PM GMT
21' - Sreejesh to India's rescue
A massive error from the Indian defenders, but PR Sreejesh is up to the mark.
- 26 Jan 2023 2:07 PM GMT
20' - Good defence from India
Japan on the charge now, but the Indian defence holds up well to avert any danger that might pose.