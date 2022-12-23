2023 Hockey World Cup: Indian squad announced

Hockey India, on Friday, announced the Indian team for the upcoming 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha next month. The 18-member Indian squad will be led by Harmanpreet Singh with Amit Rohidas as his deputy.



While the young Krishan Phatak and the veteran PR Sreejesh have been named as the two goalkeepers in the squad, the likes of Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess would assist Harmanpreet and Rohidas in the defence.

Former captain Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian mid-field with Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh for company.

The forward line will see the experienced Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay with Abhishek and Sukhjeet in action.

Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh have been named the alternate players.

"Every country chooses the best team they believe is available to them at the time and tries to provide their team with the best preparation they can. We have also tried to do both with the selection of our Indian World Cup team, choosing a mixture of experienced and younger exciting players who can provide something special," coach Graham Reid was quoted as saying in a release. India have been placed in Pool D for the World Cup along with England, Spain and Wales. They will begin their campaign on 13th January at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela against Spain.



Indian Squad for 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Krishan Phatak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas (vc)

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet

Alternate Players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh