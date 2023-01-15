Hockey World Cup: Injury fear for India as Hardik Singh limps off the field

Fiery Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was helped off the field during the team's clash 2023 Hockey World Cup against England at the Birsa Munda Hockey in Rourkela on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had fallen down hard while trying to create a counter attack for India late in the fourth quarter against following a diving tackle from Liam Sanford.

Singh was later seen clutching his thigh and had to be helped off the field by the Indian physio.

"He (Hardik) is not looking good. He has injured his hamstring," Indian coach Graham Reid said after the match.





The coach, however, later in the post match press conference said that the injury is not as bad as it looked.

"It looked bad at first but I have gotten an update now and it does not look that bad, but we will wait for an official update," Reid was quoted as saying by Scroll in the press conference.

Hardik Singh has been in tremendous form in the two matches India has played in 2023 Hockey World Cup so far. The Khusropur lad scored a goal following a stunning solo run in India's first match against Spain before proving to be a massive headache for the English defence earlier today.

If the injury is indeed serious, this could prove to be a massive blow to India in context of their World Cup campaign.