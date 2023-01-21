Hockey
Hockey World Cup: Crossovers, Quarterfinal, Classification Schedule and Fixtures
Take a look at the complete schedules and fixtures of crossovers, quarterfinals and fixtures of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.
The group stage of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha drew to a close on Friday with, four teams earning a direct quarterfinal slot.
The remaining eight teams, which finished second and third in their groups, including India will compete in crossover matches for the four vacant quarterfinal spots.
On the other hand, the bottom placed teams in their respective groups will play the 9th to 16th place classification.
Check out the complete schedule here:
|
Fixture
|
Matches
|
Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
Crossover 1
|
Malaysia vs Spain
|
January 22
|
4:30 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Crossover 2
|
India vs New Zealand
|
January 22
|
7:00 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Crossover 3
|
Argentina vs South Korea
|
January 23
|
4:30 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Crossover 4
|
Germany vs France
|
January 23
|
7:00 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Quarterfinal 1
|
Australia vs Malaysia/Spain
|
January 24
|
4:30 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Quarterfinal 2
|
Belgium vs India/New Zealand
|
January 24
|
7:00 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Quarterfinal 3
|
Netherlands vs Argentina/South Korea
|
January 25
|
4:30 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Quarterfinal 4
|
England vs Germany/France
|
January 25
|
7:00 PM
|
Bhubaneswar
|
9-16th Classification
|
South Africa vs Malaysia/Spain
|
January 26
|
11:30 AM
|
Rourkela
|
9-16th Classification
|
Japan vs India/New Zealand
|
January 26
|
2:00 PM
|
Rourkela
|
9-16th Classification
|
Chile vs Argentina/South Korea
|
January 26
|
4:30 PM
|
Rourkela
|
9-16th Classification
|
Wales vs Germany/France
|
January 26
|
7:00 PM
|
Rourkela