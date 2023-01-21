Log In
Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Crossovers, Quarterfinal, Classification Schedule and Fixtures

Take a look at the complete schedules and fixtures of crossovers, quarterfinals and fixtures of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

India Mens Hockey Team
Indian men's hockey team at 2023 Hockey World Cup

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-21T12:54:31+05:30

The group stage of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha drew to a close on Friday with, four teams earning a direct quarterfinal slot.

The remaining eight teams, which finished second and third in their groups, including India will compete in crossover matches for the four vacant quarterfinal spots.

On the other hand, the bottom placed teams in their respective groups will play the 9th to 16th place classification.

Check out the complete schedule here:

Fixture

Matches

Date

Time (IST)

Venue

Crossover 1

Malaysia vs Spain

January 22

4:30 PM

Bhubaneswar

Crossover 2

India vs New Zealand

January 22

7:00 PM

Bhubaneswar

Crossover 3

Argentina vs South Korea

January 23

4:30 PM

Bhubaneswar

Crossover 4

Germany vs France

January 23

7:00 PM

Bhubaneswar

Quarterfinal 1

Australia vs Malaysia/Spain

January 24

4:30 PM

Bhubaneswar

Quarterfinal 2

Belgium vs India/New Zealand

January 24

7:00 PM

Bhubaneswar

Quarterfinal 3

Netherlands vs Argentina/South Korea

January 25

4:30 PM

Bhubaneswar

Quarterfinal 4

England vs Germany/France

January 25

7:00 PM

Bhubaneswar

9-16th Classification

South Africa vs Malaysia/Spain

January 26

11:30 AM

Rourkela

9-16th Classification

Japan vs India/New Zealand

January 26

2:00 PM

Rourkela

9-16th Classification

Chile vs Argentina/South Korea

January 26

4:30 PM

Rourkela

9-16th Classification

Wales vs Germany/France

January 26

7:00 PM

Rourkela


Hockey Hockey World Cup 
