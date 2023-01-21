Hockey World Cup: Crossovers, Quarterfinal, Classification Schedule and Fixtures

The group stage of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha drew to a close on Friday with, four teams earning a direct quarterfinal slot.

The remaining eight teams, which finished second and third in their groups, including India will compete in crossover matches for the four vacant quarterfinal spots.

On the other hand, the bottom placed teams in their respective groups will play the 9th to 16th place classification.

Check out the complete schedule here:

Fixture Matches Date Time (IST) Venue Crossover 1 Malaysia vs Spain January 22 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar Crossover 2 India vs New Zealand January 22 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar Crossover 3 Argentina vs South Korea January 23 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar Crossover 4 Germany vs France January 23 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar Quarterfinal 1 Australia vs Malaysia/Spain January 24 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar Quarterfinal 2 Belgium vs India/New Zealand January 24 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar Quarterfinal 3 Netherlands vs Argentina/South Korea January 25 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar Quarterfinal 4 England vs Germany/France January 25 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 9-16th Classification South Africa vs Malaysia/Spain January 26 11:30 AM Rourkela 9-16th Classification Japan vs India/New Zealand January 26 2:00 PM Rourkela 9-16th Classification Chile vs Argentina/South Korea January 26 4:30 PM Rourkela 9-16th Classification Wales vs Germany/France January 26 7:00 PM Rourkela



